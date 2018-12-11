McKillop slams political parties over PIP

'The chickens are coming home to roost' says SDLP Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop, as Personal Independence Payments rolls out and begins hitting the most vulnerable people in our society.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr claims much of this could have been avoided if the DUP, Sinn Fein and Alliance had supported SDLP's amendments.

Cllr McKillop rounded on other political parties for not supporting cost-neutral amendments when the bill was going through the Assembly.

The Glens woman said: “In line with Housing and charity sector leaders in Northern Ireland we support an urgent review of the Universal Credit roll-out which is currently happening across the North.

“These circumstances are not entirely unforeseen for anyone who has followed the rollout in Britain where it has been a disaster causing stress and hardship to the most vulnerable people dependent on benefits for survival.”

She continued: “If this assembly doesn’t get its act together and begin meeting to deal with issues such as these, more and more people will be plunged into debt and homelessness.

“Homelessness won’t simply be a scene associated with large cities; it will be happening in every town and village and this includes the Glens of Antrim where there are many vulnerable people who will not be able to survive, paying rent, providing food, heat and light if this system of benefits is not seriously amended.”

She concluded: “It is clear to be that the onslaught of Universal Credit is already causing chaos and disadvantaging both tenants and landlords.

“Those who designed it thought they could shift the burden of responsibility so that it would fall squarely on the shoulders of the tenants but they cannot cope and that is becoming a national scandal which people will not forgive those local parties who let it happen and rejected sensible amendments which would have minimised the impact of Universal Credit.

“Then they scampered and the chickens are coming home to roost.”