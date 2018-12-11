McKay's family butchers bring home the bacon!

LOCAL Business McKay’s Family Butchers has taken the title of Best Butcher Counter and Food Hygiene in Ireland after beating off stiff competition in the prestigious Butchery Excellence International Awards sponsored by Versatile Packaging and Butchery Excellence.

The Awards were hosted by TV Presenter Pamela Ballantine and Rhonda Montgomery Managing Director of Butchery Excellence International at the Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown Co.Tyrone and was attended by over 120 butchers, retailers and sponsors.

The Butchery Excellence International awards lead the way in celebrating and acknowledging traditional butchery skills, whilst rewarding innovative and new techniques and skills that are required to excel in a modern Butchery environment.

Rhonda Montgomery Managing Director of Butcher Excellence International adds: “The quality and variety of the product range at McKay’s Family Butchers is very impressive and indeed the overall food hygiene and quality of this business is excellent. As our top butcher counter display in Ireland we recognise that this shop is simply outstanding. The overall butcher counter display is outstanding and this was also the case when 300 delegates from World Butchers Challenge visited in the premises earlier this year.”

Fergal McKay remarked: “This prestigious award is a great acknowledgement of the superior standards that we aim to deliver to our customers every day. This award would not have been possible without the excellent team at McKay’s and it’s great to be able to say we are the Best In Ireland.

Sean McKay received two highly prestigious awards for Lifetime Achievement and Special Acknowledgement for his role as judge at World Butchers Challenge and Butchery Excellence Competitions. Sean was a very deserving winner of these two special awards.

Sean McKay remarked “I am honoured to receive these two prestigious awards from Butchery Excellence. Rhonda and her team have done something for butchers in Ireland that no-one else has ever done and the opportunity that she has given us at McKay’s is exceptional and I am absolutely delighted to have my talent recognised in this way. I feel very proud.”