Recycling bin liners should be made more available

CAUSEWAY Coast And Glens Council are encouraging householders to recycle food waste through the Brown bin scheme on a fortnightly basis, but according to Sinn Féin Councillor, Cathal McLaughlin, constituents have a major concern they wish to have addressed.

What happens when households find they have no bin liners left?

Mr McLaughlin said: “Food waste makes up a significant proportion of the household waste we throw out each week.

“Over 70 percent of food waste dumped in landfills is coming from households, if an effort was made to recycle this food waste it would greatly contribute to improving the environment, supporting the economy and creating jobs in the North.

“But this will be down to the fact that the proper bin liners can be accessed more easily.

“I have spoken to the recycling department at CC&G and have been told that replacement liners can be collected at the 4 main depots, one in each of the legacy areas.”

Ballycastle Depot, 55 Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6HL.

Coleraine Depot, Loughanhill Industrial Estate, Gateside Road, Coleraine BT52 2NJ.

Ballymoney Depot, Knock Road, Ballymoney, BT53 6LX.

Limavady Depot, 9 Ballyquinn Road, Limavady, BT49 9ET. Councillor McLaughlin concluded by saying: “I have been informed that food waste can be wrapped in kitchen roll if liners are not available and placed in the bin.

“I have also put a request forward, that people with no transport, older and more vulnerable householders can receive them from the employee’s on the refuse lorry. This request is presently being looked at.”