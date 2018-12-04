Poems, places, peace and reconciliation at U3A

THE audience at the November meeting of Causeway U3A were enthralled by the speaker Padraig O’Tuama, poet, theologian and leader of the Corrymeela Centre.

He interwove stories of his life from Cork, to Birmingham to Belfast and further afield with readings from his poetry.

No slides, no distractions, just beautiful words read in a soft lyrical voice. The impression he made is very eloquently expressed in the quote below from a recent review of his work by Malcom Guite - poet, literary critic and author of ‘Faith, Hope and Poetry’.

“The power of words to wound is also the measure of their power to heal. Pádraig Ó Tuama writes powerful poetry from a place where both the wounds and the healing run deep. His keen eye for the small detail that becomes a healing symbol, his ear for the phrases and cadences of both communities and his ability to weave their phrases and stories, their troubles and recoveries together, produces poetry which speaks of both lamentation and love, embodies both truth and reconciliation.”

*For more on this see this weeks Coleraine Chronicle.