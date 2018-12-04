Mourners at funeral hear how Sean had an 'innate goodness and gentle nature'

MOURNERS at the funeral of Ballycastle man Sean mcAlonan who was killed in a road crash last weekend have heard how he would be remembered for his

"innate goodness and gentle nature".

Family and friends of Sean McAlonan, known as Scooby, gathered in the seaside town last Thursday to say their final goodbyes to the 21-year-old, who had a massive circle of acquaintances.

This was evident when the large convoy with upwards of 40 lorries travelled through the town, taking Sean toward his final resting place.

People on the street stood still in tribute, as shops pulled their shutters down as a mark of resepct as the lorries passed by.

Hundreds of people packed into St Patrick's and St Brigid's Church where they heard Fr Con Boyle describe how a "tragic accident has thrown lives into shock and confusion".

Mr McAlonan died after the van he was travelling in crashed during the early hours of Sunday. He was one of three people in a white Citroen Berlingo, which left the Glenshesk Road.

Police said no other vehicles were involved. The two other people in the van were injured in the crash.

Fr Boyle told the congregation that Mr McAlonan had an "enjoyment of life" and was someone who was "always in good form".

"He was the life and soul of the party, a young man who enjoyed life so much, he would have loved the lorries about the town today and the tremendous supports of crowds that have gathered around the family," he said.

"Sean's tragic death on Sunday morning has brought such shock and pain to you, his family and friends - what can any of us say that will make this any better, what words are there, I don't have the words either."

Fr Boyle told mourners that Mr McAlonan had "lived his 21 years very fully".

"He was given to whatever he was doing, as a kid he was eager to learn all about the lorries. He became a great driver and took pride in doing all this well," he said.

"He wasn't afraid of hard work, nothing was a bother. If he went out to do a job, he did it right."

Fr Boyle said "a smile was what Sean did so easily" and added that he would be remembered for "his enjoyment of life, the guy who was always in good form, his innate goodness and gentle nature".

Following the Requiem Mass, Mr McAlonan was buried in the adjoining cemetery.