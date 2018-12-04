Alastair's tea party for Renal Unit

FINVOY’S country boy Alastair Coyles and his family have organised a Tea Party and sing along this Saturday, December 8 in aid of the Renal Unit at Antrim Area Hospital.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Hall.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Alastair, says that the Antrim Area Hospital has played a crucial role in his mother’s life.

He said, “The renal unit at Antrim Area Hospital has a special place in our family as mum attends it for her kidneys on a regular basis so we, as a family, want to raise funds to say thank you for the care Mum has recieved over the years.

“I will be hosting the tea party as well as singing a few songs before introducing fellow entertainment friends who have all volunteered their services free of charge.

“The acts are Billy McFarland, Andrew McMurdie, Carmel McCaughern, John Watt, Liam McLaughlin all accompanied by Irelands Music Man Steve Farlow plus others.”

Admission is only £5 and is payable at door.

There is also a massive raffle being held in aid of Renal Unit with all prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

The raffle will take place on Tuesday 11th December.

Tickets are £1 a strip or 6 strips £5 you can order tickets by calling 02829571525. Alastair would like to thank all those who have donated items to be raffled off - don’t miss this - there are so many great prizes to be had!