Town mourns        for Sean

TRIBUTES have been paid following the tragic death of Sean McAlonan who lost his life in a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshesk Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A dark cloud has once again fallen over the seaside town as they mourn the loss of Sean (Scooby) and hope for a full recovery for the other two occupants who were taken to hospital for their injuries, which at the time of going to press, were not thought to have been life threatening.

Comments left on social media by those who knew him paint the picture of a fun-loving and loyal friend who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Tributes include: “From a great night to a heartbreaking end, completely devastating. They take the angels before the demons. Rest easy Scooby, you will be sadly missed.”

“Really can't believe I'm writing this, Rest in peace wee man, you will be missed by everyone.”

“Taken far too young Sean, my heart is breaking, you will be sorely missed. I wish you knew what you actually meant to us all.”

“RIP Scooby, didn’t think when I said goodbye to you on Saturday night that it would be the last time I saw you. Fly high wee man, I will miss that smile of yours.”

Sean, who was in his 20's is survived by his younger siblings, mum Briege and dad Sean.

Ballycastle based Councillor, Cara McShane, said her “heart went out” to the families devastated by the overnight accident.

"Once again we woke up on a Sunday morning to news of an awful, awful tragedy and it's just heartbreaking," she said.

"It somehow feels worse because we are approaching Christmas and a family has been torn apart by this accident.

"It's terrible, a tragic and horrific incident, it has ripped out people's hearts.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone in Ballycastle are with everyone impacted by this and the community will rally around them in the coming days and months."

She added that the young man came from a "large family in the Ballycastle area who are prominent in the business community".

Glens SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop echoed the sentiments of Cllr McShane, saying her thoughts and prayers were with the families of all those affected by the tragedy.Commenting on the incident, Inspector Bradley said: "The single-vehicle collision on the Glenshesk Road, involving a white Citroen Berlingo van, was reported to us at 6:05am on Sunday November 25."I want to appeal to anyone who was on the Glenshesk Road around 6am and witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who believes they saw this vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch.”Anyone with information should call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 386 of 25/11/18.

Although at the time of going to press the details of Sean’s funeral weren’t finalised, a call was put out for as many lorries as possible to be brought to accompany Sean on his final journey.