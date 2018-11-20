CHRISTINE Hankin, Director, Riding for the Disabled, Coleraine, recently accepted a donation from Grainne, representing Parker Tyres & Recovery, Ballycastle.

The amount sponsors the RDA 7th Annual Santa Pony Parade, Ballycastle, which in turn raises funds for Riding for the Disabled and their program of events with young people and vulnerable adults.

Also pictured are co-organisers Roisin McGinn and Esther Mulholland, joined by her Dutch Warmblood, Zomara.

The annual charity event takes place on Saturday, December 1, departing Sheskburn car park at the slightly earlier time of 10.30am. There will be a friendly dog fancy-dress competition with judging from 10:15am.

Then the procession of festively-attired horses and riders make their way around Ballycastle town at a leisurely pace before returning to the Sheskburn.

All proceeds gathered will go directly to the RDA. Participants and spectators welcome! Call Christine on 07764443441 for information or if you’re planning on joining in with your horse.