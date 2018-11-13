E A board appoints new disability champion!

MR OLIVER McMullan has recently been appointed as the Education Authority Board's Disability Champion.

This appointment reflects a key commitment from the EA Disability Action Plan.

Oliver's role involves championing disability equality at Board level in EA and promoting good practice across special educational needs and disability.

As part of his role, Board member Mr McMullan has met with a number of relevant organisations, including the Equality Commission, Mencap, Autism NI, Disability Sport NI and the Children’s Law Centre, to get a firm understanding of the issues facing children and young people with disabilities accessing EA services.

Oliver is interested and passionate about disability and disability rights. As the loving father of a daughter with disabilities he has personal experience and understanding of the relationship between education, disability and special educational needs.

Oliver also brings vast experience to the role from his many years as an elected representative at local and regional level.

Mr McMullan said: "I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the first EA disability champion.

“I aim to use this platform and role to promote the good work going on across many of EA's services as well as highlighting the key challenges to board colleagues that we can effectively tackle together.”