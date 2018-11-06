Trust's 'misunderstanding' over poppy

THE Chronicle understands that poppy boxes have been returned to the Causeway Hotel after a 'misunderstanding' by the National Trust saw the local branch being asked to remove them.

According to a source, the Bushmills branch of the RBL received a call last Thursday asking for the poppy boxes, which have been a feature in the hotel for around 50 years, to be removed.

The source continued: “A branch member collected the boxes and poppies but we couldn't understand what was going on. There has never been a problem before. We were told we couldn't sell the poppies in the hotel.”

However, it seems the following morning, Friday November 2, the Trust admitted a 'misunderstanding' and contacted the branch to return the boxes.

Commenting on social media, Bushmills branch Chairman Andy McGugan said: “Thankfully the matter has been resolved much to our local branch's satisfaction.

“We look forward to working closely with the Causeway for years to come. If difficulties should arise in the future I'm fairly certain that sensible dialogue can resolve them.

“Patrons to the Causeway have the opportunity to support a cause dear to many hearts, particularly in this special commemorative year.”

The Chronicle contacted the National Trust on Friday morning where a spokesperson said two poppy boxes were now in place in the hotel.