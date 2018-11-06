New standard for Bushmills branch of RBL

BUSHMILLS branch of The Royal British Legion have held a special ceremony to dedicate a new standard, 30 years after their last one.

A member of the branch said they were “very pleased” with the standard, made by Newtown and Newtown in Burgh Le Marsh, England.

The standard is now ready for Remembrance Sunday after the ceremony, held on Friday, carried out by Canon Graham of Dunluce Parish Church.

The branch member said: “The Chairman, Andy McGugan is more than pleased with the finished standard. It's the same as the previous one which was laid up in 1988. The only change is the viper scroll which has been added to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.”

Back in August, the Chairman, Standard Bearer Billy McIntyre and four branch members, Helen Heaney, Ida McIntyre, Mandy McCloy and Ann travelled to Belgium to join thousands of others' for the Great Pilgrimage 90 (GP90) which was held in Ypres.

GP90 marked 90 years since the original Royal British Legion Pilgrimage in 1928, which saw 11,000 WWI veterans and war widows visit the battlefields of the Somme in France and Ypres in Belgium, a decade after the conflict ended.

A Remembrance concert will be held on Friday November 9 at Dunluce School, organised by Bushmills branch of the RBL.

This special concert will mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice and the end of World War One and will begin at 7.45pm.

The audience will enjoy music by the Army Cadet Force Band as well as the Poppy Choir. The concert will be followed by a short remembrance service which will be carried out by local ministers. Everyone will be made more than welcome. Tickets for the event are available from all branch members or you can pay at the door.