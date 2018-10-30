Ulster Garden Villages helps fund new Glenariffe Centre Fit Out

ULSTER Garden Villages have granted Friends of Glenariffe £30,000 towards the fit-out of the soon to be completed Glenariffe Community and Recreation Centre.

The grant is to be spent on fitting out the kitchen in the new Centre. Construction of the new Centre started in January and is scheduled to be completed in time for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Friends of Glenariffe are currently fundraising to cover the costs of the furniture, fittings and equipment needed for the Centre.

Friends of Glenariffe Chair, Myra Murray, said: “We’re really delighted with this financial support from Ulster Garden Villages – it’s a huge help towards the £150k we need to make the Centre fully operational. The kitchen will enable us to provide catering for all kinds of social and community activities, meetings and events.”

Dr. Tony Hopkins CBE, Chairman of Ulster Garden Villages said: “It’s an enormous achievement for a small community like Glenariffe to secure the funding to build their own community and recreation centre.

“The fund-raising campaign has taken Friends of Glenariffe eight years, with the support of the local community, to get the project this far. Ulster Garden Villages is delighted to provide financial support and to play a part in helping the Centre to open for the benefit of the local community and visitors to this beautiful area.”

Friends of Glenariffe secured funding for the Centre construction through a combination of grant awards from the Big Lottery funded Space & Place Programme thanks to National Lottery Players and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, loan funding from the Ulster Community Investment Trust (UCIT) and local community fundraising.

The new Centre will include a community space, kitchen and catering facilities, fitness suite, changing and shower facilities and a lift.

Myra Murray added: “Since the closure of our parish centre in 2011, we’ve had no community space in Glenariffe. The new Centre will provide a much-needed, universally accessible, local facility which will bring people together of all ages, abilities, interests and backgrounds, promote social inclusion and help improve community health and wellbeing.”