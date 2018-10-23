Community is core of apple fair!

LOCAL man Christopher McCaughan is on a one man crusade to ensure the old Apple Fair is revived – and he's trying to enlist the entire community!

As seen in our photographs, Chris has visited various groups and charities in the area to encourage them to make the most of the humble apple – and to support the fair!

Speaking to The Chronicle Chris said: “Apple pies are great fun to make and good fun to share, delicious with ice-cream or custard (or both!) and they're healthy eating!

“All our local Co-Op forum charities are joining in the fun and will mark the Apple Fair day, October 30, by baking and eating pies!”

Chris would appeal to the entire community not to let the Old Apple Fair die and to come out one and all to support it!

Anyone interested in helping Chris make it as successful as it used to be can contact him!