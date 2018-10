POLICE have made an appeal for information following a report that a gate was taken from the Moyan Road area of Dunloy sometime between 7pm on October 11 and 11am on October 12.

Const. Smyth said: “This gate is quite distinctive and is of huge sentimental value to the owner. If you can help please call the 101 number quoting reference number 586 of 12.10.18.”