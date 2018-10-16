Kind-hearted James' triple charity fundraiser!

BUSHMILLS man James Callaghan credits the reading of his bible for the charity work he has carried out and the funds he has raised for worthy causes.

James said: “One night, as I was reading my Bible I found the number three reoccurring quite often.

"As I was considering charity work at the same time, I decided that I would support three charities. These were to be Chest Heart & Stroke, Fields of Life and Air Ambulance NI. I chose these charities because my mother in law died of a heart attack, hence Chest Heart & Stroke. The charity Fields of Life is quite close to my heart as I have been in Uganda and have seen first hand how the people had difficulty in bringing clean water back to their home, when all we have to do here is turn on a tap. The Air Ambulance NI was my final choice as I can see the huge benefit to people in getting to hospital faster.”

James planned his fundraising efforts over the summer months of July and August in Bushmills and the surrounding area, finishing with a finale of a Gospel Concert at the end of August.

However, the best laid plans don't always run to form, and James' schedule suffered a set-back when in June he suffered a bout of unstable angina and ended up being admitted to the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.

He said: “My stay resulted in me having to have three stints inserted and put a temporary halt to what I had planned. After a short recovery period I decided to start my fundraising efforts in the area with the support of local businesses.

“I engaged the assistance of my good friend Raymond Hayes to help with this. We went around the surrounding area, meeting people and chatting about the charities. We raised £5696.90 during this period of time and were very thankful to everyone who donated and their kind generosity.”

