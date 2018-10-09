Petra's musical memories

BALLYCASTLE woman, Petra Allan, has had a lifelong passion for music, in fact it was her love of singing that stood by her in the dark days after losing her husband, Ian.

Channelling her grief into song lyrics, the mother of four found solace in the words she was writing and longed to share them with others’ and hopefully help ease their pain.

Petra, originally from Aschaffenburg in Germany, met her late husband, Ian, near her home town a number of years ago.

Petra said: “Ian had been born in Scotland but had moved to Ballycastle. When I met him we decided to set up home back in Ballycastle, and my sons Leon and Max came with me. We settled well in this beautiful town and it soon became home to all of us.”

LOVE

Tragically after only three years together and one year of marriage, Ian suffered a fatal heart attack.

Petra recalled the helplessness she felt, in a town where she had no family and the future she had imagined with Ian, so cruelly snatched away.

She said: “Love is the most important thing in life. It’s the only thing that stays with you and I am so grateful and thankful for the love of other people. The stories behind my songs are what helped me cope with my grief, they helped me come to terms with my bereavement.”

Songs such as ‘Tomorrow is here today’ and ‘Stay Close to Me’ are self penned by Petra and can be found on the CD she released last year entitled “The secret of the key”.

Petra added: “I hope anyone listening to my music would have found comfort in the songs. I have so many people that helped me with producing the CD. It wasn’t studio recorded, it was all done at home with the help of friends like Maggie and Tony Connolly, Maura Caldwell, Peter Molloy, Niall Caldwell and Darren at Impact Printing, as well as my friend Cecelia who was a constant support. I designed the album cover and even Leon played Bass Guitar. It was a real labour of love.

