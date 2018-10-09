Deffrick arson attack condemned

LOCAL politicians have condemned the arson attack carried out in the Elizabeth Place area of Deffrick on Sunday evening.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey described the incident, in which two cars were badly damaged and a third scorch damaged, as “extremely concerning.”

UUP Cllr Darryl Wilson said he understood the vehicles had been intentionally set alight.

He continued: “Thankfully the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene quickly and put out the blaze.

“I was contacted by a number of local residents who were, understandably, deeply concerned by events like this taking place.

“We should condemn such events and it is my hope that events such as this will not take place in the future. It is quite unclear as to why the blaze was started or if anyone was responsible for the blaze.”

Police are also appealing for information following the incident.

Inspector O’Brien said: “Just after 8:30pm on Sunday evening it was reported that two cars parked outside a house in the area were set alight. Both cars were badly damaged and a third car nearby received scorch damage as a result of the incident. “Smoke damage was also reported inside a house in the area, but there were no reports of any injuries. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1204 7/10/18.”

The DUP's Mervyn Storey said: “It is extremely concerning that an incident like this has happened. Having spoken to the local police Commander and his senior officers they are at an early stage of their investigation to establish who was responsible and why this attack took place.

“Whatever the motive, and whoever was involved, this sort of attack is wrong. Thankfully no one was injured, however it could have been more serious, but thanks to the response of the Fire and Rescue Service the situation was quickly brought under control.”

Mr Storey encouraged anyone with information to speak to police. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.