National Trust set to acquire historic school

THE owners of the Causeway Memorial School are seeking to transfer the building into the hands of the National Trust.

Details of the move have been published by the Charity Commission ahead a public consultation is underway.

The distinctive building designed by famed architect Clough Williams-Ellis was abandoned in 2013.

The National Trust has pledged to “conserve the building and manage it for community and educational purposes” and says it will consult locals about a long term vision for the school.

It is currently owned by a charitable trust controlled by members of the Macnaghten family who recently sold most of their remaining interests in the Bushmills area, including the Dundarave estate.

When it was set up in 1929 the Trust's stated aim was “the advancement of education and the Protestant religion and such other purposes beneficial to the inhabitants” of the local area.

If the plan is executed, the school will transfer to the National Trust with references to the “Protestant religion” removed.

The deal will see the Education Authority released from it's responsibility to maintain the premises.

