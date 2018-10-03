Families of Michael and Caroline thank local people

FOLLOWING the fatal road traffic collision on Tuesday 25 September 2018 at the junction of Gracehill Road and Bregagh Road in Ballymoney, the families of Michael and Caroline Monroe have asked for the following to be issued to thank everybody for all their assistance and to pay tribute.

Caroline’s mother Aileen McKenna and Caroline’s brother Will Braaksma have said:

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our sweet Michael Monroe. Michael and Caroline were on their honeymoon, a dream trip they planned and saved for, a year after their July 2017 wedding. They were having a wonderful time loving this beautiful country.

“Our tragic loss has been eased by the kindness and support of so many Irish people. We thank the neighbours and first responders at the accident scene, and the staff at both Causeway Coast & Glens and Altnagelvin Hospital."