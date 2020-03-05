All roads lead to Portstewart for Motor Festival

THE North Coast’s newest motoring event will take place in Portstewart on Easter Sunday, with all proceeds raised helping to support the work of the Community Rescue Service.



Staged in the North West 200 paddock area, ‘The Causeway Coast Motor Festival’ promises to "bring the spirit of a large car shows and car cruising together...in a safe environment".

Show cars, supercars, vintage, classics and even agricultural-spec are some of the prize categories that car enthusiasts can enter, with the overall winner being presented with the 'Car of the Show' trophy.

The team have also put together a fantastic line-up of live in addition to a Food Village and trade area. A spokesperson said: "The Causeway Coast Motor Festival has been in planning for a little while now, and coming from the North Coast we all know the long association of “Cruising the Port” on Easter Sunday goes back years to our parents and grandparents."

Car entries and trade enquires are open NOW via the show’s Facebook page ‘Causeway Coast Motor Show’.