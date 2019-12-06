New Corsa heading to Wilson's of Rathkenny

AN ALL-NEW version of Northern Ireland’s favourite vehicle is being launched and it is heading to Wilson's of Rathkenny.

The fifth generation Vauxhall Corsa is new from the ground up and features a range of high-efficiency petrol and diesel powertrains. Not only that, the latest supermini boasts reduced fuel consumption, improved refinement and less CO2 across its range of powertrains.

On top of competitive fuel consumption, the all-new Corsa has achieved a significant weight loss, with specific versions of the new model tipping the scales at just 980kg. Thanks to its lightweight design, the Corsa weighs up to 108kg less than the outgoing version, so is said to benefit from improved performance and handling.

Standard kit is one of the British car's core strengths. It features advanced driver assistance systems as standard, including Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition and Automatic Emergency City Braking.

It also features a host of new infotainment systems; the Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi both feature a 7-inch colour touchscreen, while the top-of-the-range Multimedia Navi Pro includes a 10-inch HD colour touchscreen. These are both subtly angled toward the driver meaning they do not have to take their eyes off the road for any longer than is necessary.

The Multimedia systems are compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and feature control via integrated voice recognition.

Darren McGarvey, Sales Manager at Wilson's of Rathkenny Vauxhall, said: “We strive to be able to provide local customers with the very best motors the Vauxhall range has to offer, and the new Corsa is no exception.

"The fifth-generation model offers high levels of safety, comfort and driving dynamics, without compromising on the ‘fun-to-drive’ qualities expected of the Vauxhall brand.

“If you’re interested in taking the New Corsa out for a test drive, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the team here at Wilson's of Rathkenny,” he added.