Saturday Night Race Action at Aghadowey

AFTER a successful return to action a fortnight ago, there is another programme of short oval racing at Aghadowey Oval this Saturday night, August 22, kindly sponsored by S McAfee & Son, Car Sales and Service, Ballymena.

The elite formula of the local tracks, the National Hot Rods, once again top the bill as they contest the second round of Simpson Race Exhausts World Series NI.

Portadown's former European and British Champion Adam Hylands was the big winner on our return to action with a fine heat and final double.

but he will face a much sterner challenge this time around following his promotion back to the star grade at the rear of the field.

Reigning NI Champion Glenn Bell from Portadown, Ahoghill duo Shane Murray and Philip McCloy, Cullybackey's Davy McKay and Broughshane's Jaimie McCurdy will be others to keep an eye on, alongside crowd favourites John Christie and Keith Martin.

The Stock Rods have their first 2020 outing at Aghadowey, with multi-champion Derek McMillan from Kells the star attraction.

He will be the benchmark for the field, whilst Craigywarren father and son Micky and Adam McFall will be two more surefire contenders.

Sixteen-year-old Adam had just graduated from the junior ranks, and has shown some great pace in recent testing ahead of his baptism of fire in the senior formula. Ballymena garage owner Victor McAfee, Cullybackey's Rick Purdy and Ahoghill's Marc Morrell will be others aiming for victory.

The budget Thunder Rods fielded a huge grid at the last meeting, with more door to door action expected once again this weekend.

Ballymena's Irish Champion James Goldie had his work cut out finding a way through from the rear of the grid as the lower graders dominated.

But James will be keen to land some good finishes this weekend.

Coleraine's Mark McLaughlin will be chasing more wins, with Cullybackey's David Wilson and Rasharkin's Jason Darragh others in action with the grid expected to increase to well over twenty entrants. Magheralin's Tam Agnew had a dream meeting in the Lightning Rods at the last meeting, but an upgrading for him will bring star men like World Champion Nigel Jackson, local Aghadowey star Richard Stewart and Templepatrick's Gordy McKee into contention.

The teenagers in the Junior Productions complete the line up, with Randalstown stars Sam Percy and Sam McNeice plus Ballymena's Aaron Ward set to battle for the honours.

Racing starts at 6.30pm

The first race leaves the Aghadowey Oval grid at 6.30pm.