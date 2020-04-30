In memory of Joey

THE weekend just gone was a strange one for road racing fans.

What was intended to be the opening race of the season, the Cookstown 100, ended up being like any other weekend in the strange new way of life we have all had to adapt to quickly.

While bikes ought to have been racing round Orritor and crowds of spectators ought to have been gathered to watch the action unfold, what came in its place was an eerie silence around Cookstown.

While it is still hoped the races may yet run, with a possible date pencilled in for September, it was of little comfort to those hoping to see some road racing at the weekend.

One road race fan, Jamie Millar, took this photograph to encapsulate the odd feelings the weekend just gone brought.

Photographing his Joey Dunlop limited edition helmet on the quiet roads of Orritor looking down the racetrack, Jamie, a car salesman for Roadside Motors in Moneymore, helped sum up the contrast.

Cookstown man Jamie's photographs are available to see on his Facebook page and when he posted this photograph couldn't quite believe the response it got from racing fans.

"There's been a reach of over 60,000 on the photo," he explained.

"I really just couldn't believe how many people saw it and appreciated the photo.

"I had been thinking all week with such good weather it would be good to get a photo in the sunset so I finally did it on Saturday night and I was pleased with the result."