NW200: Local road race “postponed” due to COVID-19 outbreak

AS expected, the international North West 200 has been postponed.

The news comes after organisers of the Isle of Man TT announced last night that they have cancelled the event around the Snaefell Mountain Course. Last week, news emerged that the Cookstown 100 – which was due to be the opening road race of the 2020 season – also fell victim to the Coronavirus pandemic. Tandragee 100 and a wealth of other events across the province have also followed suit.

In a statement, North West 200 officials said: “Given the current concerns and restrictions around the Coronavirus public health crisis, the organisers of the 2020 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 will postpone the May 10-16 Race Week.

“Over the past two weeks, we have been in constant contact with government and public health officials, representatives of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, and the sport’s governing body, the MCUI (UC).

“Today’s decision has been based upon the advice and guidance received. Our paramount desire is to act responsibly and do all we can to protect everyone from the threat posed by the virus.

“We enjoy the full support of loyal sponsors and stakeholders in making this decision but apologise for any inconvenience it has caused to them, our competitors, volunteers and race fans.”

It is expected that the event will return to the calendar in 2021.

