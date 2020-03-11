NW200: Organisers issue statement following COVID-19 outbreak

ORGANISERS of the international North West 200 have issued a statement about the running of the event in May following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Yesterday the Department of Health confirmed that there are 16 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The news comes just hours after the announcement that a new sponsor for the opening Superstock Race at the event was secured.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the North West 200 said: “Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the organisers of the 2020 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 have sought advice from the relevant government and public health officials.

“Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, has advised that, at this particular time, evidence of benefit from cancelling outdoor sporting events in terms of impact is low.

“We will continue to seek advice and monitor the situation on an ongoing basis.”

The annual North West 200 Raceweek is due to take place from Sunday, May 10 with the main race day schedule due to take place on Saturday, May 16.