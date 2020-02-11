High profile sports events to feel the chill?

Richard Cooper in action at last year's North West 200.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

TWO of Northern Ireland's largest sporting events are facing an uncertain future after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council earmarked significant funding cuts for both.

Future levels of financial support to be handed out to the organisers of the STATSports SuperCupNI youth football tournament and the International North West 200 road races are currently being reviewed by senior council officers.

Last Tuesday evening, council confimed that it had accrued debts to the tune of almost £ 70m and that cost-cutting measures needed to be explored.

For the full story, see Tuesday's Chronicle.

