WRC return still the priority, says Breen

CRAIG Breen says the prospect of emulating his childhood hero is not enough to keep him in the Irish Tarmac Championship as he continues to work on finding a way back into the World series.

Breen made it a third successive win in the Tarmac series on the recent Easter Stages Rally.

The Irishman set scratch times on nine of the fifteen stages to seal victory with Paul Nagle by 18.2 seconds.

It maintains the former Citroen driver’s one hundred per cent start to the competition and means that he remains on course to repeat a feat achieved in 1995 by his motorsport idol, the late Frank Meagher.

However, the 29-year-old admits the over-riding desire for him is to share the stages with Sebastien Ogier, Thierry Neville and Ott Tanak before the end of the season.

“That is my priority at the minute and something that I am continuing to work on,” said Breen.

“If something materialises in the World Rally Championship then I have to go to it,” he added. “That would also mean giving the programme I have in the Tarmac Championship to some deserving driver.”