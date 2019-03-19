Tweed targets Supersport success

MANX Grand Prix winner, Darryl Tweed, says his switch to Team DHR for the 2019 season will provide a platform for better results on the roads.

Tweed will ride Kawasaki machines in the Superbike and Supertwin classes as well as a Honda Supersport machine - a class the Ballymoney man has targeted success in ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, he said: “I am over the moon with the new bikes especially the 600cc Honda.

“It is an ex-John Burrows machine, so it is a proven bike and I am hoping for good results on it this season, especially at the National meetings like Cookstown and Armoy. I have goals in my head and I am aiming for them.

“Obviously the new Superbike will take a while, there is no pressure on me to get results on the big bike so I am just aiming to learn on it and enjoy riding the bike and see how it goes from there."

