KDM Hire Cookstown 100 organisers issue appeal

A POOR response to entries for this year's Moto3/GP125 & SSP300 Class at next month's KDM Hire Cookstown 100 (April 26-27) has prompted organisers to plead with the small class competitors to come forward if they intend to compete.

The organising club, Cookstown & District MCC, are asking for any competitor wishing to compete in the Moto 3/125/SSP300 Class at the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 to get their entry in ASAP!

"As an organising club, we need to gauge the interest from riders before March 17 in order to see if it is viable to run this class," explained a spokespeson.

"At present, we only have four entries - yes, four entries.

"So, if you are a Moto3 rider, a GP125 Rider or a Supersport 300 rider, and you intend to compete in this year's KDM Hire Cookstown 100, we need to hear from you.

"The club has put a closing date for entries for this class at Tuesday March 19. The club will then decide whether or not they will run this class.

"This class used to be one of the best races of the day but, sadly, has seen a rapid decline in recent years.

"Riders, it is up to you if you wish to see this class continue at the KDM Hire Cookstown 100," added the spokesperson.

This years event, the first national road race on the calendar, will see the start and finish area changed, and also some resurfacing on some parts of the circuit.

Entries for other classes are coming in and in some cases, are almost full.

Friday will see a reduction in practice sessions, and four non championship races, with a 12 race programme planned for Saturday.