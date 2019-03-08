Johnson latest recruit for NW200

LINCOLNSHIRE'S Gary Johnson is the latest big name road racer to join the entry list for the 2019 International fonaCAB North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils on May 12-18.

The 38 year old will compete in the Superbike and Superstock races at Portrush on a pair of ZX10RR Kawasakis in the livery of Lee Hardy’s RAF Regular and Reserves Racing squad.

He will also campaign his own 675cc Triumph in the Supersport events.

The English rider made his NW200 debut in 2007 and has enjoyed moderate success in the intervening years.

He claimed a Superstock podium finish in 2013 and in 2014 was on the rostrum three times in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races.

"I need my bikes to be strong so that I can run in the front group," he said.

"I was in the mix in the Superstock and Supersport races last year and I want to be in there again battling to be on the podium come May."

