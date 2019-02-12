Sweet sixteen for Breen in Galway

CRAIG Breen had to call on all his know-how to win Sunday's Galway Rally - the opening round of the Irish Tarmac Championship.

Incredibly, the weekend win was Breen's 16th career victory and his first on home soil since the Circuit of Ireland three years ago.

"It was a lot of fun - I really enjoyed the whole day," said Breen afterwards.

The Irishman admitted West Cork is next on his itinerary - if he can get the money together!

Meanwhile, Ballymoney's Alan Carmichael has become the first driver to take advantage of the MSA British Rally Championship's new rule permitting right-hand-drive R5 rally cars to score overall points in 2019.

