North Antrim loses Ulster Rally

North Antrim loses Ulster Rally

David Bogie.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Ulster International Rally will NOT be heading back to north Antrim for a second successive season, Chronicle Sport can reveal.

Instead, the prestigious is relocating to a new base in Newry as part of broad sweeping changes being implemented by the NI Motor Club.

In addition, the event will be slimmed down to a one day meeting, with the competitive element taking place on Saturday August 17.

Event Director Richard Swanston claimed that a disappointing 2018 had persuaded organisers to look elsewhere.

"We had to make an event that is competitor friendly from a financial and logistical point of view," he said.

"By its very nature, the Ulster Rally has always moved around different parts of Northern Ireland," he added.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282