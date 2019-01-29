NW200 new sponsor in 90th anniversary year

The 2019 International North West 200 will celebrate its 90th anniversary with new title sponsorship.

The north coast event has secured the backing of Northern Ireland’s leading taxi company, fonaCAB and the Province’s largest independent oil distributor, Nicholl Oils for the May 12-18 races.

The race will be known as the fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils.

"This is a unique opportunity and a great honour for our company to become one of the title sponsors of such a prestigious international event as the North West 200, especially in its landmark 90th year," William McCausland, Director of fonaCAB, said.

"The NW200 is the jewel in the crown of the international road racing calendar, bringing the best road racers on the planet to these shores. fonaCAB are delighted to welcome all the teams, competitors and fans to this year’s event.

"Our sponsorship provides us with an excellent opportunity to enhance our commitment to supporting growth and prosperity in the local communities through sport."

