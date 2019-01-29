Moffett in hat-trick title bid

JOSH Moffett says he is targeting domestic success on three different fronts this season.

His main priority remains retaining the Irish Tarmac Championship crown which begins with the one day Galway International at the beginning of February.

The National Championship and the British Rally Championship, which he is returning to for the first time in three years, are also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Philip Allen, son of the late NI Rally champion Glenn, will compete in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship for the next two years.

The 26-year-old will drive an Evo 2-specificatin Skodia Fabia R5.

