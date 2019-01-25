Honda Racing confirmed for 90th anniversary North West 200

Honda Racing have confirmed that Ian Hutchinson and Australian David Johnson will spearhead the team's attack at the North West 200 in May.

The pair are set to ride in the Superbike and Superstock 1000 classes aboard the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2, with the team also preparing a CBR600RR Supersport machine for Ian Hutchinson.

The 16 time Isle of Man TT winner has endured an injury hit few seasons which has undoubtedly curtailed his progress of late but he the Bingley Bullet in confident he can return stronger than ever.

Commenting on his new deal Hutchinson said, "I’m feeling confident coming into this season on the roads. Last year was about building back up and learning the Fireblade again.

"The results were a little disappointing, as they didn’t reflect the hard work that went in behind the scenes. But since the TT I have been out on a track Fireblade and also my road bike, so with that mileage and the testing programme we have for this year, I think we’ll be in a strong position when we arrive at the North West 200."

'Davo' Johnson is all to familiar with Honda as he debutised at the TT on similar machinery in 2010 and he insists that he is relishing the oppurtunity.

"I am really happy to join the Honda Racing team for this season. Over the years they have been incredibly successful on the roads and won a lot at the TT," said Johnson.

"I feel that I will gel with the Fireblade, so I’m very excited to get started and ride the bikes.

"With Hutchy getting fitter from his injuries I think we’ll work together well and I will have some great people around me in the team."

The Honda Racing team will now embark on a comprehensive testing programme before tackling the road circuits, starting with the North West 200 in May.