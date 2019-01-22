William Dunlop is honoured

BALLYMONEY road racer Michael Dunlop has paid tribute to his late brother William after the latter was inducted into the Motorcycling Hall of Fame at a recent awards ceremony.

Michael accepted the award on behalf of his older brother at the recent Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards and spoke warmly of the relationship the pair shared on and off the track.

He admitted the past year had been a tough one for the Dunlop family, adding that he hadn't given too much thought to his own career and plans for 2019.

"I haven't sat on a bike since William's accident," he admitted.

"I haven't really given too much thought to my career at this moment."

For the full story and news of this year's Blackhorse NI Motorcycle Festival check out our motorcycling coverage in this week's Chronicle.