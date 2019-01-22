Whyte keen on Norton NW200 deal

NORTH West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte claims that the return of the Norton to the Triangle course in May would be the 'icing on the cake.'

The international road race celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and the appearance of the SG7 Norton would be a major feather in the cap for race organisers.

It proved a huge hit at the Isle of Man TT races last summer after John McGuinnes treated bike fans to a special parade lap.

The 'Morecambe Missile' suffered career threatening injuries during the 2017 NW200 but is believed to be keen on a return to the north coast this year.

"I met John at the end of last year and it would be great to have both John and Norton back at the North West," said Mervyn Whyte.

The Norton name has a long and distinguished relationship with the NW200, with bike fans of a certain vintage able to recall Robert Dunlop's association with the JPS Norton.

To read the full story, see this week's Chronicle.