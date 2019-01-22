Brotherly love as William Dunlop is honoured

BALLYMONEY road racer Michael Dunlop paid tribute to his late brother William recently describing him as "one of the best".

William was recently inducted into the Motorcycling Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony in Belfast and younger brother Michael had the honour of collecting the accolade on his brother's behalf.

William Dunlop was tragically killed during a practice session at the Skerries 100 back in July and his untimely passing rocked the road racing world to its core.

Michael opted for time away from the sport to consider his future and console his heartbroken family following William's death.

“It has been a tough time,” Michael Dunlop said. “Obviously, the Dunlop name has been massive in Northern Ireland and, sadly, we have taken our fair share of hits."

To read the full story pick up this week's paper.