William remembered at charity football match

WILLIAM Dunlop's cousin Gary has spoken of his sadness that the father of two will not be present when he is posthomously inducted into the Irish Motorcycling Hall of Fame this Friday night.

William will be honoured by his peers at the Cornmarket Motorcycle Awards on what is sure to be an emotional night for the Dunlop family.

Speaking at the annual road racers versus short circuit riders charity football match in Belfast at the weekend, Gary said it was a pity William wouldn't be there to receive the award.

"He has been a legend long before his passing and to be honest it doesn't make much of a difference to me whether or not he is in the Hall of Fame," said Gary.

The match, at Crusaders' home ground of Seaview in north Belfast, attracted a large crowd with proceeds from the game being split between William Dunlop's family and the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

For the full story, see this week's Chronicle.