Whyte targets stellar line-up

NORTH West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte is hopeful of assembling the greatest ever array of riders to coincide with the 90th anniversary of the event this year.

Multiple Superbike winner over the north coast circuit, Glenn Irwin, has already committed to ride at May's international road race opener while hopes are high that Australian Josh Brookes will join him on the starting grid.

"We will have to see what happens but I would like to think there is a possibility that Josh will be on the grid for the 90th anniversary," said Mervyn.

Irwin, meanwhile, is targeting six victories in 2019 after swapping Ducati for Kawasaki.

The Carrickfergus rider intends competing across the board in a bid to rewrite the history books.

"I'm giving myself every chance to win six races," said the 28-year-old.

"It has never been done before but I will be trying my hardest to win every race I start in."

