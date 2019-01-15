Peugeot switch for McErlean

KILREA driver Josh McErlean admits going down the Peugeot route for 2019 was one of the easiest decisions he has had to make.

It comes after two frustrating seasons using Citroen and Ford machinery.

Now, he is set to return to the Junior British Rally Championship in an ex-Melvyn Evans 208 R2.

"I believe we will have the complete package for this year," McErlean told Chronicle Sport.

Meanwhile, Billy Coleman Award winner James Wilson has confirmed that he will switch to the Junior British Championship this year.

For the latest on this - and the ongoing debate on right hand drive converted R5 cars joining the British Rally Championship - see The Chronicle's dedicated weekly rallying page.