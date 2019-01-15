William Dunlop remembered at charity fundraising match

BALLYMONEY road racer Gary Dunlop has described his cousin, the late William Dunlop, as a “legend” at the annual road racers versus short circuit racers charity match in Belfast.

William is set to be posthomously inducted into Irish Motorcycling Hall of fame at the Cornmarket Motorcycle Awards this Friday night. Gary admitted sadness at the fact the former North West 200 winner will not be there in person to receive the award at the gala ceremony in Belfast.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport last weekend at the annual road racers and short circuit racers match at Seaview in Belfast, Gary Dunlop said: “It’s a nice gesture but it’s just a pity that William is not here himself to receive the award.

“He has been a legend long before his passing and to be honest it does not make much of a difference to me whether or not he is in the Hall of Fame.”

He added: “At the end of the day William is sorely missed by us all and he was a living legend when he was here and his stature will keep growing.”