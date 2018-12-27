Charity match confirmed for New Year

THE annual Road Racers versus Short Circuit Racers charity football match will take place in Belfast on Sunday January 13, it has been revealed.

The eagerly anticipated clash will be played at Seaview, the home of reigning Danske Bank Premiership champions Crusaders.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be split between the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and the family of the late William Dunlop.

The 32-year-old was an avid supporter of the annual match and his cousin Gary is determined to ensure that the event continues into the future.

"If it wasn't for William the event would never have taken place," said Gary.

"To date, we have raised more than £20,000 for charity," he added.

