World Rally is linked with north coast return

THE chair of Northern Ireland's Motorsport Task Force says the north coast has to be part of any future plans aimed at bringing the FIA World Rally Championship back to Northern Ireland.

Ian Paisley MP believes the standing in which the Torr Head and Glendun stages are held means that they 'must be on the agenda' of any prospective bid to host the ERC for the first time since 2009.

Both stages have been singled out for praise in the past and featured on the Circuit of Ireland as recently as 2016 - the last time the Tarmac classic was held prior to the Stormont Assmebly collapsing.

Event Director Bobby Willis, Ian Paisley and representatives of Tourism NI attended last month's Rally Spain on a fact-finding mission and believe that event is a good model for NI to follow.

"A unique selling point would be a mixed surface rally which is definitely possible," said the North Antrim MP.

"Spain is the only dual round of the WRC and the drivers love the challenge that brings.

"I'm confident that a format could be drawn up that everyone agrees with," he added.

