2019 racing dates confirmed

PREPARATIONS are already in place to help celebrate the 90th anniversary of the North West 200 in 2019.

Organisers have confirmed that the international road race will take place next year on Saturday May 18, as the climax of the now traditional Race Week.

The announcement comes as dates were released for the three international road races including the Isle of Man TT races and the Ulster Grand Prix.

The action on the Isle of Man begins with practice on Saturday May 25 with the opening Superbike race coming a week later on Saturday June 1.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Grand Prix takes place in August to complete the road racing season.

