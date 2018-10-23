Glenn Irwin in tribute to late William Dunlop

FRESH off the back of his double Supertwin race win at the end of season Sunflower Trophy races at Bishopscourt, British Superbike star Glenn Irwin has donated his winnings to the family of the late William Dunlop.

Irwin showcased his talent at the weekend cruising to victory in both races onboard the B.E Racing Kawasaki. Irwin teamed up once again with John Burrows’ outfit for the final race of the season on home soil in County Down.

Glenn’s efforts allowed him to win £400 in prize money, however, with the help of a number of sponsors the 28-year-old was able to donate £4000 to William Dunlop’s partner Janine and their children, Ella and Willa.

Despite some uncertainty prior to the event as to whether or not Irwin would be on the grid, he admitted it was a nice feeling to be back in the winners’ enclosure at Bishopscourt.