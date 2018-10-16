11 °CWed, 17

More miles for Championship finale

Jason Craig

Jason Craig

A FIFTH of the stage miles for Saturday’s Northern Ireland Rally Championship finale will be completely new.

Organisers say that the changes have also allowed them to increase the event’s total competitive distance.

Last used in 2016, the Tyrone Stages Rally is returning to the former military complex near Magilligan.

On that occasion, Derek McGarrity steered a Ford Fiesta to a 22 second victory over Brendan Cumiskey.

Clerk of the Course, Wayne Turkington, said the club always planned on revisiting the sprawling site.

“We had the opportunity to run the first ever stage rally at the complex two years ago, and although we had a small entry, the venue and the route were well received,” Turkington told Chronicle Sport.

  • For more on this story, and all the latest motorsport news, see this week's paper.

