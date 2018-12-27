Colleges Hurling All Stars honoured

THE 2018 Danske Bank Ulster Schools All Star team has been announced, with a good number of locals included.

More than half the team come from Antrim colleges with St Louis Ballymena, St. Killian's Garron Tower, Cross and Passion Ballycastle and Belfast schools St. Malachy's and St. Mary's well represented.

Just outside the Antrim boundary and Coleraine Loreto College was also celebrating after the school claimed a sixth ever award.

Leo Passmore of the Eoghan Rua club in Coleraine was named goalkeeper in the All Star team, completing a memorable year for the teenager.

A son of well-known coach Joe, Leo has won a number of medals with his school and represented Derry at underage level in both football and hurling.

The hurling awards will be officially presented at a gala dinner in the New Year.

For full details, see Chronicle Sport.