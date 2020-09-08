COVID 19 'devastates' local Cancer Research donations!

ALLYMONEY posties will be doing their 14th annual street collection for Cancer Research UK outside their High Street depot, this Thursday (September 10) from 9.30am till 4.30pm.



Organiser, Adrian Nichol, is appealing to the Ballymoney public to dig extra deep this year as COVID 19 has meant that the Ballymoney committee of Cancer Research UK have been unable to do all their usual fundraising events.



Ballymoney Committee Chair Mervyn Ferris confirmed that this has had a 'devastating' affect, with the amount raised at this stage of the year down a massive 750%.



“This might be the only one of the Ballymoney Committee's usual fundraising events for Cancer Research that takes place this year,” Adrian told The Chronicle, “their annual band parade and other events couldn't place. All charities are the same.

