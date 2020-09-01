Testing times

“LOGISTICAL management of mass hand washing at regular intervals,” has been a “major challenge,” but the children have been “amazing.”



So says St Joseph's PS, Dunloy, Principal, Mr Damian McGuckian, as his school, like those across the area, has reopened after an unprecedented five month break to confront the immense challenges resulting from COVID 19 pandemic.



Mr McGuckian has also described a “heightened level of anticipation and uncertainty,” at school this year.



St Joseph's have been phasing pupils back since August 24.



“Social distancing has been very challenging with the volume of children in such a confined space.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*